Rockit Global, a Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand company, will export 100 million mini apples this year. That number is expected to grow to over 400 million by 2025, as the company recently invested millions in a new headquarters and packing station in Hastings.

Director Mark O’Donnel said the new 21,000 m2 advanced location uses artificial intelligence to sort, package and store the miniature apples of the PremA96 variety, for which Rockit Global has exclusive ownership rights.

At full capacity, Rockit plans to pack 400,000 to 500,000 tubes of snack apples per day, O’Donnel said stuff.co.nz to know, to know.

In March, an investment request was successfully finalized to raise capital to finance the new facility and orchards, with Ngãi Tahu Holdings acquiring a 6% stake. Investor Punchbowl Investments and its investor group PB Rock increased their joint share to 15%.



Foto: Stuff

Apples are sold in 30 markets under the Rockit brand and the demand for these snack apples continues to grow exponentially in the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The miniature apple, which weighs only 100 g, is a world first. It took scientists at New Zealand Plant and Food more than 20 years to develop. The apple variety is a cross between the popular Gala and Splendor varieties, according to O’Donnel.