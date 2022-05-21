Riverdale will end after season 7

CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz has announced that the long-running teen drama Riverdale will officially end after season 7. The sixth season of the drama series, produced by the American channel The CW and viewable on Netflix in the Netherlands, is currently airing in the United States. Pedowitz also confirmed that the final season won’t be cut short, hoping to give the show the goodbye it deserves. pedowitz said:

“We haven’t declared the number of episodes yet. But I don’t think it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I’m a big proponent of trying to give series who had long streaks and a proper send off.

According to Pedowitz, those on the Archie Comics side are happy with the decision to end the series:

“We had a long conversation with Roberto yesterday, who is delighted with this news. And we’ll treat the show as it deserves. He was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it’s all right and that’s the decision. I think they consider seven years to be the right length of time, and we want to do the right thing. It’s a personal thing. As a fan myself. I want to do what’s good for the show.

Riverdale Season 7

Riverdale is an American series broadcast on The CW. The series premiered on January 26, 2017. Archie, Betty, Veronica and their friends discover the surreal life of the surrounding village – with darkness and madness hidden behind the beauty of Riverdale.

Seven years after graduation, the Riverdale drama brings the youngsters back to the town where they grew up together. Again, it’s up to Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica if Riverdale can be saved.

Riverdale currently playing KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty.

Riverdale is based on the Archie Comics characters and comes from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

