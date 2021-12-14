RIU Hotels & Resorts has purchased land in Chicago to build the 28-story Ryu Plaza with more than 350 rooms. Construction will begin in the spring of 2022 and is expected to take approximately two years.

“We have been working for many years to realize this opportunity. It is a dream destination for any investor in the heart of the city,” said Louis Ryu (CEO of RIU Hotels & Resorts). “Chicago is a great tourist destination, completing and enhancing our urban hotel offers and strengthening RIU’s commitment to the United States, where we are about to open our fourth hotel, Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square.”

The Future Rio Plaza Hotel is located on 150 East Ontario Street in the Street Streetville area, a bustling area of ​​business and cultural life close to popular naval vessels, the Chicago River to the south and Lake Michigan to the east. It is fully targeted at travelers coming to the city for business or tourism. Completing the modern and functional interior of the classical facade building, there is a ski bar on the 26th floor.

Chicago is the third largest city in the United States by population and the most popular tourist destination. The image of the skyline on the edge of Lake Michigan is known around the world, and the magnificent Mile Shopping District next to the Hotel of the Future is the equivalent of Rodeo Drive on 5th Avenue in New York and Los Angeles.

RIU is about to open the Ryu Plaza Manhattan Times Square Hotel, bringing the number of Ryu Plaza hotels to nine. These companies are located in the most important and historic cities of the world: the Hotel Rio Plaza Espana in Madrid; Hotel Rio Plaza in Panama; Hotel Rio Plaza Guadalajara in Mexico; Hotel Rio Plaza Berlin In the German capital; Hotel Rio Plaza Gresham Dublin in the Irish capital; Hotel Rio Plaza Miami Beach in Miami; Hotel Rio Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco; And Hotel Ryu Plaza New York Times Square and Hotel Ryu Plaza Manhattan Times Square, both located in New York.

In the coming years, the Riu Plaza brand will find its home in Canada and the United Kingdom. In London, RIU purchased a building next to Victoria Station, where construction has already begun to transform it into a 435-room 435-room hotel to open in 2023. In Canada, RIU has chosen Toronto, the fifth largest city in North America, as its base for the newly built Riu Plaza Toronto Hotel, which will have 350 rooms, meeting rooms, gym, bar and restaurant.