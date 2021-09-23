Ringo Starr: “Charlie had a band harder than me” (interview)

With the documentary film To recover on Disney +, the box set So be it in store, his own EP Change the world on music services and even a new US concert tour in the works is Ringo Starr this fall all over. Not bad for an 80-year-old who spent half his childhood in hospital due to poor health.

Photo Scott Robert Ritchie

“When Covid started, I called on the fans to keep their tickets,” Ringo said at a Zoom conference with music journalists. “I couldn’t imagine it would take so long. Of course, I don’t know how it will all turn out, but if possible I will go on tour next year. ‘

Making music supported him during the lockdown, he says. “I have a studio in my house. At first I made a lot of music exchanging digital files. With Linda Perry for example. She sent me the trail Come undone with guitar, bass and vocals. I added my drums and my voice to it. There was also a room for a solo in it. Linda sang there that sounded like a trombone. ‘

“Then we asked Trombone Shorty to fill it out. And it worked really well. When more people were vaccinated, I started inviting musicians to my home again. They were productive sessions. Change the world is the second EP to be released this year. I think it’s a nice format: four songs is manageable. An entire album becomes such a project again. ‘

The message Ringo sends to the world is not new, but still relevant, he emphasizes. “I live here in the United States in the rich, but half the world still has almost nothing to eat. These people don’t want to come here for nothing. And if we continue to pollute the world in this way, breathing will also become more difficult. We just need to be kinder to each other, respect refugees and protect our environment. Peace and love, change the world. ‘

Charlie

His friend Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer, died in August. ‘Bless him. Charlie did a fantastic job because his group was harder to keep than mine.

According to legend, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones fought, but nothing could be further from the truth. “Charlie lived around the corner in London and we met a lot. I can tell you wonderful stories about it. For example, I remember one night we tried out drums with John Bonham. The thing came loose on the ground and slid in all directions. At one point, the Beatles and Stones drummers stopped the drums that the Led Zeppelin drummer was hitting. At that time, you didn’t have a cell phone or TikTok, otherwise the video would certainly have gone viral.

On the roof

Beatles legend feeds again this fall with documentary series To recover. ‘I’m very happy with it. The original movie was all built around an incident where we had a fight. It makes this film very dark and certainly not representative of how I experienced that time. In my memory it was a very productive time where we recorded a brand new album in a month and had a great performance.

“In Peter Jackson’s version, you do indeed see us moving slowly. But little by little, we have the ghost and a beautiful song follows. And finally, there’s this performance on the roof of the Apple building, which plays a hilarious role for the police. I liked that. But yes, I am there myself … ‘

Ringo Starr’s EP CHANGE THE WORLD will be released on September 24. THE BEATLES: GET BACK will be available on Disney + from November 25.