right now, this film about the horrors of an illegal abortion is premiering in the United States

In the Pics section, film critic Floortje Smit takes a look at contemporary visual culture.

Floortje Smit

The minutes seem endless. When Anne finally finds an “angel maker” who dares to help her in 1963 France (where termination of pregnancy is punishable by imprisonment), the process of The Event is barely visible.

They are not allowed to make noise because of neighbors. Movement is life threatening. She has to endure all the horrible, horrible fear and pain in silence. And if the viewer – just like Anne – thinks they’ve been there, it’s a failure.

The event iThis is one of those movies that is accidentally perfectly timed. The film, which won the Golden Lion at Venice, has been filming in the Netherlands for some time and will premiere in the United States this week, precisely as abortion laws there come under attack again. .

Or is it not a coincidence? Is it an air of time? vanity lounge signaled a trend: According to Abortion Onscreen, an organization that tracks how often abortion plays a role on screen, 2020 was a banner year. Also striking: films of the past fifteen years are increasingly about women and their search for someone to perform an abortion, not about sudden maternal feelings that make intervention superfluous, or about male protagonists who attempt to prevent the woman in question from having she will regret her decision all her life.

And: abortion is explicitly shown, if need be in all its horror. In Titanium by director Julia Ducournau, Alexia fiddled with a sharp pin for a long time to abort herself. ‘What I have in common with Julia Ducournau’, says the eventdirector Audrey Diwan, “is that we’re both talking about the anger we’re feeling right now.”

These kinds of scenes make abortion much more barbaric than it should be today, underlines a scientist from vanity lounge† But danger isn’t the only thing that makes illegal abortion so terrible, shows the event† What sets it apart from other abortion films – aside from this explicit scene – is the fact that Anne has no girlfriend to make the misery somewhat bearable for the viewer. Different from unwanted pregnant women in Never Rarely Sometimes Always† not pregnant† 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days or may it appear soon Call Jane† There is no safety net. Because anyone who helps could also end up in jail, everyone takes Anne’s hands off. She is alone in this case.

This total loneliness – it’s an inhuman horror that lasts even longer than these horrible scenes.