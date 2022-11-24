Right-hand man Andries Jonker highlights strength of Louis van Gaal: ‘His teams radiate invincibility’

Thu. Nov 24th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

News from the paddocks: week 47 News from the paddocks: week 47 4 min read

News from the paddocks: week 47

Queenie Bell 10 hours ago 48
Meisje opgepakt wegens opruiïng Map: New site of Lodewijk College in Terneuzen in a sports park 1 min read

Map: New site of Lodewijk College in Terneuzen in a sports park

Queenie Bell 18 hours ago 151
Gracenote: Saudi Arabia take Argentina's biggest blow in World Cup Gracenote: Saudi Arabia take Argentina’s biggest blow in World Cup 1 min read

Gracenote: Saudi Arabia take Argentina’s biggest blow in World Cup

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 44
The Dutch are behind in the Davis Cup after the loss of the Greek track The Dutch are behind in the Davis Cup after the loss of the Greek track 2 min read

The Dutch are behind in the Davis Cup after the loss of the Greek track

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 63
New Zealand premiere: a presenter with a Maori facial design New Zealand premiere: a presenter with a Maori facial design 2 min read

New Zealand premiere: a presenter with a Maori facial design

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 57
Sailor Bouwmeester takes bronze at the European Championships in the south of France a month after her return | Sports Other Sailor Bouwmeester takes bronze at the European Championships in the south of France a month after her return | Sports Other 1 min read

Sailor Bouwmeester takes bronze at the European Championships in the south of France a month after her return | Sports Other

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 57

You may have missed

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' premieres this week on Disney+ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres this week on Disney+ 2 min read

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres this week on Disney+

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 26
Arbitrary criterion - NRC Complex world – NRC 2 min read

Complex world – NRC

Phil Schwartz 2 hours ago 24
Right-hand man Andries Jonker highlights strength of Louis van Gaal: 'His teams radiate invincibility' Right-hand man Andries Jonker highlights strength of Louis van Gaal: ‘His teams radiate invincibility’ 2 min read

Right-hand man Andries Jonker highlights strength of Louis van Gaal: ‘His teams radiate invincibility’

Queenie Bell 2 hours ago 22
Boy (5) rescued alive from rubble two days after Java earthquake | Abroad Boy (5) rescued alive from rubble two days after Java earthquake | Abroad 1 min read

Boy (5) rescued alive from rubble two days after Java earthquake | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 26