Right-hand man Andries Jonker highlights strength of Louis van Gaal: ‘His teams radiate invincibility’

Where his colleague Louis van Gaal is trying to lead the Dutch national team to the world title in Qatar, Andries Jonker is quietly working at the KNVB complex in Zeist. The national coach of the Orange Lionesses of course follows everything closely and greatly appreciates the national coach of the men’s team. “His teams often radiate that they can beat anyone.”

Andries Jonker currently works with Louis van Gaal at the KNVB, but in the past they have often been under contract with the same employer. For example, the former Telstar coach was Van Gaal’s right-hand man at FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich. “I’ve often seen him make up his mind in a team, where the players think they’re really good.”

difficult cliff

The Dutch national team started the World Cup in Qatar well with a 2-0 win over Senegal. However, public opinion thought that the Orange played football very moderately. Jonker sees it differently and mostly thinks there should be more appreciation for the performance of national coach Van Gaal’s men. “Senegal was hard work.”

