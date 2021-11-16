Ridley Scott responds to “The Last Duel” monstrous flop



In October, the historic drama film The Last Duel hit theaters around the world and despite the presence of names like Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, it became one of the biggest flops in the world. year.

With 86 percent (7.30 / 10) on the tomatometer and 81% (4/5) as an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film by Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Kingdom of paradise) it’s fine with critics and audiences. Still, the $ 100 million drama did not exceed $ 10.6 million in the United States and $ 26.2 million globally.

“Extremely disappointing”

“It was extremely disappointing”, Scott said in a conversation with The New York Times about the result. “The most conflicting thing is if you think you did it right, you didn’t. That’s what I thought with Blade Runner, but you didn’t!”

“I was crucified at the time by a well-known critic at the time called Pauline Kael. That is why I never read the reviews. You must have your own opinion. If you are concerned about what the audience is doing. thinks and what he might want is fatal. A good movie will be found, and now Blade Runner is in the Library of Congress. “

With the comparison, Scott seems to be saying that the low yield has something to do with the reviews. On average, however, the film does well with reviews.

So maybe the cinema audience has changed in recent years with the arrival of the many superhero movies and other big franchises and historic drama films are drawing fewer people to the big screen.

Appears December 1 The last duel on Disney + Star. A new film by Scott will make its theatrical debut soon, the highly acclaimed House of Gucci.