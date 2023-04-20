

Many will remember the glorious era of TV movies and straight-to-DVD movies. This resulted in nuggets, but also wonderfully bad movies for a Sunday night.

Direct-to-DVD movies are rare these days and mostly appear directly on a streaming service. So goes the new adventure movie RADAR: The Bionic Dogthe trailer of which appeared online yesterday.

Trailer

And below you can watch the marvelous trailer for this upcoming adventure movie. Might be fun to watch with kids, though adults will probably already notice from the quality of the trailer what kind of movie they’re dealing with.

About RADAR

In this hilarious family adventure, Gabe and Kylie go in search of lost pirate treasure, hoping to lure tourists to their sleepy Florida town – and save Gabe’s mother’s restaurant.

When they find a precious sapphire, they are helped by RADAR, a clever dog who is actually a robot! But the mad scientist who invented the dog wants to recover it with the famous sapphire!

In the film there are roles for, among others Ezra James Lerario, Caroline Elle Abrams, Paul WilsonVictoria White and Beck the dog as RADAR

RADAR: The Bionic Dog will receive a digital release in the US on July 27. However, it seems unlikely that the film will receive widespread attention in the Netherlands.