Ridership due to the return of winter sports traffic | ANWB

The ANWB Traffic Information expects additional traffic on the roads in the Alpine region this weekend (March 4 and 5) due to the return of winter sports traffic.
Forecast Germany
This weekend there will be a lot of people on the road in southern Germany due to (mainly return) winter sports traffic. Busy roads include: A3 Frankfurt – Nuremberg, A7 Ulm – Füssen and the AT 8 Stuttgart-Salzburg.
Forecast Austria
Especially on Saturday, busy roads are expected in Austria due to the return of winter sports traffic. The routes used are then: S16 Landeck-Bludenz and the B179 Nassereith-Füssen.
Forecast France
On weekends, the roads in the French Alps are a little busier due to the return of winter sports enthusiasts. Among other things, it will be based on: A40 Mâcon – Chamonix and the A43 Chambery – Lyon.
Source: ANWB traffic information
