The second film, Marvel Anti-Hero Venom, is now being shown at Theater de Landwast in Alboserdam, near Riderkerk. Directed by Andy Sergis this time around, the film promises to deliver multiple scenes again.

Cash Fireworks from Venom II after No Time to Die

This is the second blockbuster in Venom II theaters following the arrival of the James Bond movie No Time to Die, in which actor Daniel Craig said he would leave it after five films and soon become someone else’s agent 007. For Venom, the first night premiere in the United States grossed $ 11.6 million. Such successes have not been available in cinemas for a long time. James Bond’s adventures in the Netherlands could be seen very quickly, but Venom: Led There Be Carnage had to wait a little longer for the film. The image can only be seen below in a few weeks Cinema de Landwast And theaters in Rotterdam.

Tom Hardy is back in the role of Venom

The funny thing is that since Hardy is also one of the names mentioned for the next James Bond, it is precisely Tom Hardy who is back in Venom’s shoes. In the second installment of the Marvel series, Eddie Brock takes on another alien parasite as Venom, who crawls into the body of a murderer played by Woody Horlson. Brock suffers from relationship problems in the movie. The film is definitely a sequel to the first Venom film released in 2018. If you haven’t seen that picture yet, accordingly Website Midnight Streaming But look first, otherwise you will not understand many things. This way you are better prepared for the second part. There is no time or budget for this second film about Venom. Director Andy Serkis was allowed to work on a budget of about $ 110 million. Sergius is best known for his role as Smigol in the Lord of the Rings series, but has also recently begun working as a director.

Not all critics are excited

Not all critics are interested in the film and sometimes call it boring. Nevertheless, the film certainly does no harm and fans of Marvel Heroes find their way to the cinema. There are definitely glamorous actors with names like Naomi Harris (also found in James Bond), Michael Williams and Woody Harrelson. Fans believe there will be a meeting between Venom and Spiderman, but that is still not possible as Venom rights are in different hands than Marvel films. Although director Serkis wanted to see it that way, reports Total movie.

Photo: Unsplash / Erik Witsoe

