Richard Kempthorne is the new representative of the Municipality of Westerkwartier in New Zealand

Richard Kempthorne, former mayor of the Tasman district, has been appointed to represent the Municipality of Westerkwartier in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Municipality of the District of Tasman has been the sister municipality of the former Municipality of Grootegast for many years. In 2017, this bond of friendship was reaffirmed and brought to the new municipality of Westerkwartier. With the appointment of Richard Kempthorne as representative of the Municipality of Westerkwartier, the Municipality strengthens and deepens its ties with New Zealand and the District of Tasman.

Strengthen and if possible expand

“Richard is very involved and dedicated and has played an important role in maintaining the friendship between our municipalities over the past few years,” said Mayor Ard van der Tuuk. ,, The position he currently occupies and our collaboration will enable him to respond even better in the years to come to the possibilities and opportunities open to him. How nice it would be if we could further strengthen and expand our ties with Tasman District and New Zealand through these intensive contacts, perhaps also outside of Westerkwartier Municipality. ”

Potentially expanding areas of collaboration

As former Mayor of the District of Tasman, Richard Kempthorne still maintains a close relationship with the Municipality of Westerkwartier and is honored with this appointment: “I feel very connected to the Municipality of Westerkwartier and I look forward to being a representative of the municipality of Westerkwartier to contribute to the intensification of our friendship. And to explore the possibilities of actively maintaining a relationship in several areas, such as culture or sport. I’m not just looking at the Tasman District, but also wider when opportunities arise. ”

Current Tasman District Mayor Tim King supports the nomination and congratulates Kempthorne on his honorable position as representative of the Municipality of Westerkwartier in New Zealand and the District of Tasman in particular.