What is the World Conservation Conference?

The World Conservation Conference will decide on any changes to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. This regulates the world trade in endangered animal and plant species through a system of import and export licenses. 183 countries and the European Union are members of the treaty, also known as CITES.

This year marks the nineteenth time in fifty years that the conference has taken place. According to the organization, the current edition comes at a crucial time: “This year, many scientific reports have called for a halt to the loss of biodiversity. This is important if we want to preserve the well-being of our planet. and people want to keep.” Decisions made at the nature conference usually follow 90 days in operation. This way, countries have time to prepare for the new rules.