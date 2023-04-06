Morocco’s ministry of habus and Islamic affairs had previously announced that the government had taken steps to send preachers abroad during Ramadan. The representatives responsible for the religious guidance of Moroccans living abroad this Ramadan are well known.

The “Ramadan 2023” project implemented by the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans abroad is off to a good start. A group of 144 educators, preachers and Quran reciters visited Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Canada, USA, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Gibraltar on March 20, the foundation said in a statement.

“After this departure, 60 members will join the Moroccan community in France from March 22 to March 30, after receiving their visas, the other 12 members, Italy (11) and Hungary (1 ) teams have been strengthened,” he said. foundation. With this, the number of delegation members has increased to 216.

According to the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Living Abroad, the purpose of the delegation is to guide the Moroccan community in religious, spiritual and cultural matters throughout the month of Ramadan.