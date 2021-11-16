Reviews of Netflix’s premier series ‘Cowboy Bebop’ are in: Top or Flop?

Cowboy Bebop receives surprisingly mixed reviews for its first season.

Unfortunately, it seems that the reactions are quite mixed. In Cowboy Bebop we follow three bounty hunters, who hunt for their bounties in the solar system. But when their past catches up with them, everything is likely to change. You can stream the series from Friday.

The critics

Here are some of the reviews posted online:

GamesRadar: “Cowboy Bebop is good. Very good. There are some things that need a little better – the tough fight scenes and a few rushed bounty storylines – but it’s something rare: a brilliant remix that hits everyone’s head. good grades. We can’t wait for more. “

IndieWire: “It would never be what Cowboy Bebop fans cherish, but it’s okay. The problem is, that’s not going to change either.”

CNET: “It’s one of those rare successful movie adaptations. Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is a fun, solid first adaptation that works well with the original series. While not all of the claims are correct, that’s enough to make the music keep on going. “

SCMP: “The production design is beautiful, detailed and precise. From the Bebop to the various alien colonies and the gigantic stargates that transport it across the galaxy. But Cowboy Bebop fails in every other way.”

IGN: Cowboy Bebop is a film adaptation of the classic anime and manages to bring to life everything fans love about the original. But unfortunately, it also adds some quirky flavors to the mix, which completely flatten out and threaten the whole. project. Fortunately, he knows great trio with enough dedication to the spirit of the original to make it worth it. “