Will there soon be insects in your food? Recently authorized by the European Commission around Purchased domesticus, or house cricket, can be processed into several foodstuffs. But the average consumer knows little about the use of insects in and as food, and this is cause for concern.

Samira I.Ibrahim is a climate ambassador and research scientist in the field of sustainability and social issues. Soumia Mayait is a researcher and studied nutrition and health at Wageningen University.

Insects could possibly be a meat substitute and alternative source of protein; Wageningen University and Research has been researching this topic for years. The goal is for insects to play a greater role in the transition to a more sustainable food system. The world’s population is growing rapidly, and with it the demand for food. The world population is expected to reach around 10 billion by 2050. After that, 70% more food will be needed to feed all citizens. This makes it urgent to find “alternative” food sources such as insects.

With the new EU permit, partially defatted powder obtained from Purchased domesticus transformed into multigrain breads, crackers, breadsticks, cereal bars, pizzas and chocolate confectionery, among other things.

A worrying element of this license is that the exclusive right to incorporate homemade cricket powder into various food products has now been granted to Cricket One Co. Ltd, for a term of five years. The Vietnamese company is also the applicant for the permit. Cricket One’s scientific studies are not shared publicly, which hampers research on this powder and lacks information sharing and transparency. Scientific reports on this powder are known only to the European food safety organization EFSA. This makes it difficult for the consumer to make an informed decision.

Eating insects may be new in Europe, but it is not so in other parts of the world. Although there are no known fatal consequences of eating insects, it is important to conduct thorough research into their safety.

Differences in geology and food preparation techniques have a major impact on food safety. For example, the temperature of an environment can influence insect growth, and freeze-dried insects are safer and better regulated than fresh insects. To ensure food safety and safeguard public health, it is important to clearly inform consumers.

Food allergy

Little is known about possible food allergies. There are indications that allergic reactions may occur when consuming (parts of) insects. This conclusion is also shared by EFSA in a report published in May last year. For example, people can be allergic to certain insect proteins like chitin. Or can there be cross-reactivity. For example, if someone is allergic to shellfish, they are more likely to be allergic to insects as well. It is also possible for people to have an allergic reaction to what certain insects have eaten. If the insect food contains gluten, a person allergic to gluten may have an allergic reaction as soon as they eat these insects.

In short, it is very important to work on more transparency regarding this license and the underlying science. The questions and concerns of European citizens must be taken more seriously. If we want to make possible a sustainable food system for all, we must also give everyone a fair chance to make an informed decision about what they consume. Everyone has the right to know what they eat.

