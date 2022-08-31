Review: Two-Point Campus – NWTV

From the creators of Two Points Hospital come now… Two-point campus! Read in our review if building your own university is just as fun as building your own hospital.

Management games sometimes attract a fairly hardcore audience that asks for nothing more than spending hours planning the smallest details, which is why these games are often quite complicated. That’s great for this target group, but there’s also a huge group of gamers who love the concept of management games, but are looking for something less serious. We then arrive at a niche very well filled by Two Point Studios.

In Two Point Studios make your own university with crazy humor. For example, all the courses that can be taken are a little weird and the whole game is full of silly stuff instead of the serious formal setting typical of a normal university. You are responsible for choosing the courses that can be taken, establishing the university itself, appointing staff, etc.

The pretty thing Two-point campus is that you actually have to be careful, but at the same time it’s much quieter and more forgiving than typical management games. This way you can compete with yourself to do everything the best you can and achieve all the goals, but you also have enough time to enjoy the dry humor and above all you get the space to make some fun. college the way you want. . Getting everything perfect is an option, but certainly not something the game forces you to do.

It’s also nice to see how the game guides you, something the management genre often lacks. You don’t get endless pages of complicated information to sift through, but you start with a simple university with very simple goals and a slow pace. Little by little, you learn the tricks of the trade: choose the training you want to offer, create a space where classes can be taken, hire a teacher, learn how to achieve goals, such as increasing the average mark, keeping teachers happy or helping students, etc. This way you learn everything in a playful way, rather than in the form of homework.

In addition, the game constantly keeps you busy with all sorts of little things, such as university goals or monitoring students. Each student may have their own wishes. Goths would like a poster of a bat in the student room, lovers would like a special bench to sit with their crush, etc. This allows you to focus on the small details of your university rather than the big things. Due to the relatively slow pace of the game, you don’t have to worry about losing sight of fifty too important things if you spend a minute doing something insignificant. You can also pause the game at any time, such as when you want to create the ultimate recreation room or even a stage for performances.

It may seem to be very repetitive, but that’s because the charm of Two points Campus is simple: a management game with a lot to do, but above all with a nice slow pace and plenty of room for creativity and dry humor.

Two Point Campus was played on PC for this review. The game is also available on all modern consoles.