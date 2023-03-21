Return to square one after 16 hours of flight: the flight from New Zealand must turn around
It was Air New Zealand flight NZ2, bound for John F. Kennedy Airport. Most of the passengers discovered that the plane had turned around when they saw the flight route on their screen, the newspaper reports. The New Zealand Herald.
Electrical failure
The reason was a power outage at New York airport. It was caused by an electrical panel failure, the airport said on Twitter. A small fire would also have contributed to the malfunction. The fire was quickly extinguished.
This temporarily prevented the airport from accepting incoming flights and departing flights. “We are working to accommodate affected flights using other terminals.”
Electrical problems
The company that manages the airports and ports of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that Terminal 1 at the airport will remain closed yesterday “due to electrical issues”.
Of the 64 flights scheduled to arrive and depart the terminal yesterday, 39 have been cancelled. The Port Authority was busy restoring power as quickly as possible.
Although New York airport is trying to redirect flights to other terminals, several flights have been turned back. Including flights departing from Seoul, Rome And Milano returned to the airport of origin. The flight from Seoul took a total of 13 hours and 37 minutes.
A number of other flights landed at other airports in the United States.
As of this morning, planes can again enter John F. Kennedy Airport, but air traffic remains limited. “We are awaiting the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 today,” the port authority said. to the Reuters news agency.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”