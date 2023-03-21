Return to square one after 16 hours of flight: the flight from New Zealand must turn around

It was Air New Zealand flight NZ2, bound for John F. Kennedy Airport. Most of the passengers discovered that the plane had turned around when they saw the flight route on their screen, the newspaper reports. The New Zealand Herald.

Electrical failure

The reason was a power outage at New York airport. It was caused by an electrical panel failure, the airport said on Twitter. A small fire would also have contributed to the malfunction. The fire was quickly extinguished.