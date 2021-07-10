Results and ranking: Bauke Mollema wins solo, Guillaume Martin takes a leap | Tour de France

The 34-year-old Groninger from Trek-Segafredo arrived solo in Quillan after 183.7 kilometers. Mollema gave his team the first stage victory of this Tour. This is the second Dutch stage victory, after that of Mathieu van der Poel during the second stage.

Our columnists Erik Breukink and Michael Boogerd closely follow the Tour de France. Each day, one of the two former participants of the biggest cycling spectacle in the world looks ahead to the day ahead. Today Breukink, who himself finished third in the 1990 Tour, highlights the fourteenth stage.

A fantastic stage of the Tour leaves from Carcassonne to Quillan, at the foot of the Pyrenees. With 183.7 kilometers and a lot of jostling for the last time 17 kilometers from the finish, the company is more than a difficult transition stage.

Breukink: “These kinds of stages are difficult stages, it goes up and down, with a lot of climbs. We will see other types of runners up front. Maybe a Wout Poels, which is still close to the polka dot jersey. We will also see Nairo Quintana. A Miguel Angel Lopez … that kind of guy. It’s not a real mountain stage, so I think forwards with climber legs that are far behind in the standings will be in the lead. But if it takes too long until the last climbs, the best climbers will leave.

Would Wout van Aert be able to do stunts like on stage – with Mont Ventoux as executioner? “Van Aert can do anything. If he can jump, maybe he will. But what is his mission as Jumbo-Visma? They will also want to keep an eye on Jonas Vingegaard for the standings.

Breukink thinks there might be some Dutch riders showing up. “They will have to surprise in this kind of escapes. Maybe De Schelling will be there again. I think someone like Steven Kruijswijk will want to wait for the Pyrenees. He then obtained his freedom, just like Van Aert on the Ventoux. And as I mentioned before Quintana. He focuses on the mountain jersey, it shows everywhere. In principle, he is even the best climber and there he can give everything. Aiming for a stage win will be more difficult for him, I think, but you can’t rule him out either. “