American teenagers have taken to Facebook as a whole in recent years. Social media is still used by one-third of young adults, according to researcher Pew Research Center. Seven years ago, it was 71 percent, a similar study by Pew showed.

TikTok is the most popular social network among the youth. Two-thirds of American teenagers use it. YouTube, Google’s video service, is the most popular site among American teenagers. 95 percent of people use the site.

Facebook has been trying to stay relevant for years. In recent years, in the United States, but also in Europe, social networking has become increasingly interesting to older users. Youngsters are more attracted to social networks like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok through images and short videos.

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms routinely copies functionality of those services and introduces them to Facebook and Instagram, which are also owned by Meta. However, this sometimes leads to criticism from users of those services who don’t like it. Additionally, it failed to retain younger users.

One bright spot for Metta is that Instagram is more popular with teenagers than Snapchat. Also, teens are more likely to be employed now than they were seven years ago at the time of the previous survey.

Almost all American teenagers report owning a smartphone. About half say they are online regularly, and that was about seven years ago.