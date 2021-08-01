“This building was classrooms, and the house next door had a dining room,” Talahongwa said as he walked towards a small exhibition space set up in his building. Visual cases with wall books from the 60s and 70s and class photos from the early 20th century are hung on the wall. The faces are clearly the original people of America, but the children are wearing Western clothes.

“Their hair was cut here, they were not allowed to speak their own language and their religions were banned.” She talks about the time her grandmother was in school, in the 1900s. “She was here for twelve years. At that time she did not see her father and mother. You were mistreated because you spoke your own language. You could not go home. It was a part of life here.”

The school operated for about a hundred years from 1891 to 1990, and is one of 350 such boarding schools in the United States. The goal was brutal and simple: “Kill the Indian, save the man,” says Talahongwa. “That was the goal of the American federal government. We had to lose our identity and unite in Western civilization.”

Asylmidepolitic

In late May, the bodies of 215 children were found at the site of a former boarding school in Kamloops, Canada. The graves are unnamed and it is believed that the deaths of the children were never documented. Canada was shocked, especially when radar soil surveys also found hundreds of bodies on two boarding school grounds.

Native Native Americans in Canada were less surprised; Stories about missing children are well known. But the findings raise the question of what awaits Canada. Soil research is still being carried out on dozens of former school grounds.

“For the first time in history, the United States has a minister of Native descent,” Hollande said in response to findings in Canada. “My own ancestors now went beyond the policy of integration carried out by the ministry under me. The ministry that tried to eradicate our culture, our language and our people.”

Determining the full size

Hollande called the trial difficult and painful. “All the documents available in the boarding school program have not been analyzed to determine its full scope and lasting impact.” But the U.S. government wants to do this because not all wounds have healed yet, Hollande said.

Rosalie Talahongwa agrees, but with skepticism in her voice. The shock of the discovery in Canada and the prospect of an investigation being launched at the Phoenix Indian School is even greater. This is very difficult

Talahongwa is convinced of the potential significance of these findings. He says it may be time to tell the true story of Native Americans. “If there is a real understanding of who we are in society, if we can teach that history about the traumas we carry, the recovery process can really begin.”