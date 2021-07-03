Research: microbes in cow stomachs break down plastic – Science

Plastic is notoriously difficult to break down, but Austrian researchers have found that bacteria in cow stomachs can digest certain species.

Scientists already suspected that the bacteria could be useful, because the diet of cows contains natural plant polyesters. If they can break down similar materials, microbes might also be able to manipulate plastic, the study authors thought.

The setup was simple: three types of polyesters were tested with rumen fluid from a nearby slaughterhouse. In addition to the well-known PET, there were two forms of biodegradable plastic that are often used in compostable plastic bags.

According to their results in the magazine Frontiers of bioengineering and biotechnology all three plastics are broken down by microorganisms in cow stomachs. Plastic powder breaks down faster than aluminum foil.

The research has only been done at lab scale, but lead researcher Doris Ribitsch from the University of Vienna is optimistic. “Due to the large amount of tripe that accumulates every day in slaughterhouses, multiplication is easy to imagine,” she says.

