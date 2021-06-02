Research and science / technology

Two new studies released on Monday show there may be more water on the moon than previously thought.

Until almost ten years ago, our closest neighbor in space was considered very dry. This photo has since changed a series of findings of surface water traces.

The two new studies on the subject were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Scientists search for water by scanning the surface of the moon. However, it is difficult to distinguish between water and hydroxyl, a molecule with one hydrogen atom and one oxygen atom.

This time, the researchers used data from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a telescope mounted in a specially modified Boeing 747. This allowed them to examine the surface of the moon at different wavelengths than before.

The most sensitive method was able to determine the presence of water molecules on the moon, according to Casey Honibal of the Hawaii Planetary and Geophysics Institute. He is one of the co-authors of the study.

Researchers believe that water could be trapped in glass beads or other material in a very hostile environment on the moon’s surface, Honibal explains.

