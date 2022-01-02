Request to stop trial against Prince Andrew dismissed









© Provided by NU.nl



A request by Britain’s Prince Andrew and his lawyers to stop legal action against him has been rejected by an American judge, reports the British newspaper The Guardian On Saturday.

The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre. She claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her. According to Andrew’s lawyers, Giuffre doesn’t actually live in the United States, but in Australia. Accordingly, his indictment not legally valid are.

The judge informed Prince Andrew’s lawyers in a written statement on Friday that they were to hand over the documents according to schedule. He says lawyers have yet to formally defend themselves against the lawsuit based on Giuffre’s domicile. As a result, the judge declined to rule on this issue for the time being.

Prince Andrew allegedly sexually assaulted Giuffre in 2001. She was then an underage and was recruited by the convicted and now deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who at the time was friends with the prince. The abuse allegedly took place in a house owned by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend. Maxwell was convicted of recruiting underage girls on Wednesday.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations made against him. A hearing in this case is scheduled for Monday. A confidential deal between Epstein and Giuffre is also expected to be made public on that day. The woman sued Epstein years ago. This led to a settlement in 2009. Lawyers for Prince Andrew were allowed in October to view the agreement.