If you are going on a trip and need to transfer in the US, you will only be allowed if you have a valid ESTA, visa or US passport. Based on your passport details, flight attendants can already check whether you meet these conditions when you check-in. In this article you will find more information about how you can easily apply for ESTA for your relocation in the US and what conditions you need to meet properly.

Apply for your ESTA quickly and easily

All travelers with Dutch citizenship must have a valid ESTA for a transfer, holiday or business trip to the US. Whether you travel by plane, ship or land, you can travel Apply for ESTA. If you do not have a valid ESTA, it is important to check this in advance as there is a chance that you will be refused entry to your flight or journey. Applying for ESTA online is easy and only takes a few minutes.

An ESTA, for one Electronic system for travel authorizationElectronic Travel Authorization allowing passengers under Visa Waiver Scheme Visit the US without a visa. After your ESTA is approved, you will receive this confirmation in PDF format. You do not need to print this confirmation as airline staff can already check that you have a valid ESTA based on your passport details. If you apply for a new passport in the meantime, your old ESTA will immediately become invalid and you will need to apply for a new ESTA.

How long is ESTA valid for?

ESTA is valid for two years from the date of approval. Within the validity period of ESTA, you can make unlimited trips to the US and you can stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days per stay. If you visit Mexico, Canada or a Caribbean island in the meantime, your stay there will also count towards the maximum stay. If you plan to stay in the US longer than what is allowed with ESTA, you must apply for a physical visa.

What conditions do I have to meet?

In principle, Dutch (business) travelers meet all the conditions of ESTA, but it is wise to check before departure whether you meet these conditions and which exceptions exist, so you still need to apply for a physical visa to the US. You can travel to the United States with an ESTA for vacation, to visit friends or family, to receive medical treatment, or for a business trip. You are allowed to work in the US with an ESTA as long as you are not employed by a US employer.

Non-relocation target

When applying for ESTA, you will be asked if you can only apply for one Go to America is traveling If so, you don’t need to specify where you live in the US. Whether you are traveling to the US or elsewhere, you will receive the same travel authorization. So you can stay in the US for up to 90 days with an ESTA, especially if you’ve applied for a transfer ESTA.

ESTA is also mandatory for transportation

It is important to know the difference between a layover and a transit flight. When you transfer, you will get off the plane in the US and board another flight for the remainder of your trip. On an onward flight, you land in the US, wait on or near the plane and continue your journey on the same flight. Applying for ESTA or Visa is mandatory for both transfer and transit flights.