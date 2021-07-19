Relive the crazy British GP here | Sports car

Relive the race through the tweets of our Formula 1 journalist Erik van Haren. This year he will again report on all the races on the track.

For Max Verstappen, the race was disastrous. The Limburger started from pole position and kept the lead after the start. After barely one lap, he got off the track by Hamilton in a fierce battle for the lead. The race director found the Briton guilty of the incident and imposed a penalty of 10 seconds.

Verstappen slipped hard off the track and his car fell sideways with a heavy blow to the tire stack. He was able to get out of his car on his own, but had to undergo a medical examination as a precaution. According to Jos, Max’s father, Verstappen has, apart from a few dizziness and bruises, no major damage and makes up for the circumstances.

Despite the retirement, Verstappen retained the lead in the world championship standings, but his lead over Hamilton fell from 33 to 8 points. The next match will be in Hungary on August 1.

