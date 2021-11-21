Toulousain Romain Ntamack helped revive the Blues after Saturday’s first half against the All Blacks (in white). Christoph Enna / AFP

They marked the meeting with a white cross. Saturday, November 20, on the loaded Stade de France, the Blues marked the bodies of the All Blacks in white. and souls. Winner to New Zealand in the Autumn Tour final (40-25), 15th Frenchman Fabien Galletti is holding his benchmark match. Of those to whom we tell the stars in the eyes.

“It’s been a few weeks since this poster is in our heads.”He met Captain Antoine Dupont the day before the meeting. He barely swallowed Hakka and failed to train his associates to attack the best player on the planet rugby: New Zealanders. Assured of their strength, they put Ian Foster’s men on their backs and scored three hard points in half an hour (two for Beto Mofaka and one for Roman Ntamak).

Nice selection for the grumpy crowd at the Stade de France, also at the height of the meeting. “There was a lot of noise, and we let them accelerate from the start”Breathe New Zealand coach. After a year and a half of famine, and the epidemic obliging, the French public has sent a signal to all blacks, who will return to the Dionysian region in two years to start the 2023 World Cup – against the 15th from France.

Exhausted from an endless run – they’ve spent the past twelve weeks in a very strict health bubble – and overpowered in Ireland (20-29) last week, you’d think Sam Whitelock’s teammates were suffocated by blue fury. . The All Blacks dominated the heart of the game – as evidenced by the two French tries recorded at the end of a hacking group – and bent their backs. But after the break, they reminded the French why their black jersey holds a special place in world rugby.

In one act, Ntamack breathes new life into the blues

Roughly speaking after returning from the locker room with a proud New Zealander, and on the verge of giving up, the Blues just have to get back on track. After a nice kick from the back Jordi Barrett, Romain Ntamak managed to recover the ball in the French goal under pressure from the opponents. But instead of making sure, the roped infantry of Toulouse relaunched, destroying two adversaries and launching a lightning-fast counterattack. With a blind pass, he serves Melvin Jamenet who climbs all over the field before serving Antoine Dupont. “We found ourselves five meters from the opposing team with a yellow card against them [Ardie Savea]. Psychologically, this surge of pride has benefited us enormously., love the blues captain.

Recently freed, after an hour of sabotage from the New Zealand front, Cyril Baille’s procession has risen. “I cried with all my might, it was magic, admits. This great achievement brings us back to the game a bit. “ Because the blues felt the breath of the blacks on their necks. They reached the second half with a large lead (24-6) and stopped after a quarter of an hour, after seeing the world champions of 2011 and 2015 register three tries (27-25) . “We had a bad time at the start of the second half and then it was a really bad time. Fabian Galthey notes. Until this moment when Roman and the players behind him decide to stop: “We resume the game.” “ They haven’t left.

After two incomplete victories against Argentina (29-20) in Georgia (41-15), the Blues knew they were expected. While their potential is hardly questioned, for two years, Fabian Galthe’s men have taken the unfortunate tendency to let certain goals slip away. Will they climb Montenegro and check their progress with a prestigious victory? Antoine Dupont’s partners met in Marcoussy for a month, and they were successful in the fall. “We managed to keep an overview and not stumble”Greetings from the captain of the blue ship. It is full of perfection and offers Fabian Galletti and his staff a prestigious victory.

“We do not go to others”

Les Bleus Vintage Galthié beat the All Blacks, and these victories are too rare to be appreciated. The last French victory over the Fern team It dates from 2009, and Black was tied for fourteen straight wins. Until the last second, Melvin’s teammates pushed Perfect Jamnett to the foot (8/8), roaring through a 40-point beam with a siren. What to send a message two years before the 2023 World Cup. “We have been following its development for two years and we have seen it this eveningNew Zealand coach Ian Foster received at the end of the meeting. France beat us tonight, it’s a confident group and a good mix of skills and experience. “

“These players believe in themselves, and they are limitless”Fabian Galthey adds. Like the final French event, Damien Benaud jumped to pulverize the ball, but bowed to France, arms outstretched in goal. Not all black people have recovered. But, warns the coach, “We don’t take ourselves for others. This victory is a step that will not change our vision.

Against all blacks (in white), Damien Benaud scored the fourth French try. Franck Fife / Agence France-Presse

On the “arrow of time” to which he clung when he took office, the meeting against the “All Blacks” was only halfway on a path leading to dedication, towards the Coupe du world 2023. End of 2019 In the breeder’s stronghold, in Lot, the goal was clear: “Quickly retrieve matches and titles. “ Before the matches, this blue ticked the box – Saturday, by the way – the titles remain. The 2022 Six Nations Championship, which they will host three times (including England in their last match), should allow them to advance. “Against the All Blacks is one thing, but if you beat them you become a different rugby player”Blues general manager Rafael Ibanez warned Marcousi this week. After executing their capital, they know they are expected. “From now on, all the teams will be 200% against us”Melvin Jaminette is breathing. For two years on the upward slope, they want to take up the challenge.