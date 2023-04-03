‘Red Star Line’ in Puurs: ‘About dreamers and believers – Big, bigger, bigger…’

The premiere of ‘Red Star Line’ at Studio Pop-Up in Puurs was marked red by the whole musical world. This long-awaited premiere was an unforgettable experience. The theme for the performance was “Our Dream Begins Today,” a wise message that inspired us all to step aboard and pursue the American Dream. Three weeks later, audiences continue to descend to witness this wonderful musical spectacle. Studio 100 has already sold over 200,000 tickets!

The performance was like a roller coaster, a story that cannot be put into words. Big, bigger, bigger? These three words are perhaps the closest thing to what we experienced there. Audiences were catapulted back to the 1920s, a time when Flanders was not a prosperous place. No work, no security and social chaos were the order of the day. It is a time that seems far from our bed, but the problems that existed then are still relevant.

The story of Red Star Line is about dreamers and believers, people like Jan (played by Jelle Cleymans and Jonas Van Geel), who believed in the dream and set off for New York to succeed. These are the fortune seekers we still encounter today in our society, with all its troubles and uncertainties. The musical felt like an actual movie where you literally get sucked into the performance. There were even 4D elements such as wind, rain and thunder which made the experience even more intense. There was so much going on around us that we were swept up in the story for two hours. Red Star Line was an unforgettable experience that will stay with us for a long time. It was a message of hope and belief in the dream, inspiring us to pursue our own dreams and believe in the future.

red star line © PADI/Jens

The story

Every year, millions of people move from Europe to the United States in search of a better life. Jan and Marie are a happy couple, but life on the farm is far from rosy as the rise of automation means only big landowners can afford it, while smaller farms struggle. When Jan gets the chance to work as an engineer in America, he grabs her with both hands and plans to be followed later by Marie. However, distance and the challenges of the unknown threaten to undermine their relationship. When a tragedy unfolds in the working-class Steyaert family, Father Steyaert decides to flee to America in hopes of building a new, anonymous life. However, the journey across the ocean is far from safe. Will all family members arrive safe and sound at their final destination…? (PADI & Mervyn)

Information and tickets: www.redstarline.nu