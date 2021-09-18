Red Flames start World Cup campaign with draw in Poland: 1-1 – international football

Belgian women’s football (FIFA 19) started their qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup on Friday evening with a draw against Poland (FIFA 29) in Gdansk, it became 1-1.

Ewa Pajor gave Poland the lead in the 40th minute. Charlotte Tison failed to clear the ball enough, the Wolfsburg striker then rattled the net. Pajor was close to 2-0 before the break. His second goal was disallowed for offside.

In the 79th minute, Janice Cayman managed to equalize with a bit of luck. His cross entered the goal.

National coach Ives Serneels was unable to rely on fixed values ​​such as professional soccer player of the year Laura De Neve, Elena Dhont, Ella Van Kerkhoven and Kassandra Missipo due to injuries.

In Group F, Norway (FIFA 12) won 10-0 against Armenia (FIFA 128) on Thursday. Albania (FIFA 75) and Kosovo (FIFA 115) drew 1-1.

Tuesday (8:30 p.m.) the Red Flames will play against Albania at the King Baudouin Stadium. The group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The second plays the playoffs.

Belgium has never participated in a Women’s World Cup. The Red Flames missed the 2019 World Cup in France after losing in play-offs to Switzerland. The Flames made their European Championship debut in the Netherlands in 2017 and will also be there next year when the European title is played in England (one year behind).

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, 32 countries will participate for the first time instead of 24. The United States has won the last two editions.

