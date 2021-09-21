Red Flames start with big qualifying victory over Albania – football international

The national footballers claimed their first victory in the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday night in Brussels. They beat Albania in the second group game with 7-0 (half-time 2-0).

Olympique Lyon striker Janice Cayman (6.) provided the first lead. Tinne De Caigny (26.) doubled the margin. Immediately after the break, the bonus rose to three goals via De Caigny (50.). Jassina Blom (77. and 78.) who had just entered, added figures to the packages. Triple Golden Boot Tessa Wullaert (81.) scored her goal in her 100th international match, before Blom (85.) completed her hat trick in just eight minutes. In added time, Blom also touched the post.

In the remaining Group F matches, Norway won 0-3 in Kosovo and Poland held it down to a frugal 0-1 victory in Armenia. The Red Flames, who had to make peace with a 1-1 draw in Poland on the first day of play, are second in their group with 4 points, after Norway (6 points). Poland is also third with 4 points, ahead of Kosovo and Albania (1) and Armenia (0). Only the winner of the group qualifies directly for the final round, the second competes in the play-offs.

The Flames’ third group game is scheduled for October 21, at home against Kosovo.

