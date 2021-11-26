Red Flames record record 19-0 win over Armenia – international football

The Red Flames won 19-0 over their weak brother Armenia in their fifth 2023 World Cup qualifying game on Thursday night, a record victory for Belgian women’s football. Nevertheless, they remain in their group in third place.

At the break in Den Dreef in Leuven, the Belgians were already leading 11-0 after goals from Hannah Eurlings (3., 30.), Tessa Wullaert (5., 34.), Sarah Wijnants (8.), Amber Tysiak ( 10.., 24.), Tine de Caigny (17., 28., 33.) and Justine Vanhaevermaet (39.). After the coffee, Wullaert (51., 90., 90. + 2), Tysiak (72.), the substitute Jarne Teulings (78., 90. + 4) and Janice Cayman (81., 88.) further deepened the score . Until today, the Flames’ biggest victory was a 2017 12-0 win over Moldova in the World Cup qualifying round. Despite the monster victory, Belgium remains third in Group F with 10 out of 15. Norway, who beat Albania 0-7, leads 13 out of 15. Poland then follows with 11 out of 15. Poland won 1- 2 against Albania. and will be the opponent of the Flames in Leuven next Tuesday (November 30). Norway then passes to Armenia scoreless. Only the group winner qualifies directly for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The second will be sent to the play-offs.

