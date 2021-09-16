Red Flames kick off against Poland in World Cup qualifying: “We are aiming for victory”

Belgian women’s football, 19th in the FIFA rankings, will start its qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup on Friday evening at 7 p.m. with an away match in Gdansk against Poland (FIFA 29). Four days later, they receive Albania (FIFA 75) in Brussels.

For the Red Flames, these are the first assignments for Group F, which also includes Norway (FIFA 12), Kosovo (FIFA 115) and Armenia (FIFA 128).

The group winner qualifies for the finals in Australia and New Zealand. The second plays the playoffs.

Ambition

National coach Ives Serneels cannot rely on fixed values ​​such as professional soccer player of the year Laura De Neve, Elena Dhont, Ella Van Kerkhoven and Kassie Missipo due to injuries.

Poland are on paper the strongest opponents in the group after Norway. “It’s a good team with a few players who have a lot of individual qualities. They will also be able to benefit from the support of their supporters here tomorrow. It’s up to us to manage this the right way, ”national coach Ives Serneels said the day before the match.

A good start for Belgium is important, underlines Serneels. “We are aiming for victory. This is our ambition. In a qualifying campaign, it is always important to play a good first game. If you can get three points, you’re off to a good start and doing a really good job. It’s the starting point.

This year, the Flames have played only in friendly. This sometimes ended in clear defeats, such as against Norway, the Netherlands (1-6), Germany (2-0) and Spain (3-0). What lessons did Serneels learn from it? “The base of our team is very important. We have to look at our individual qualities. We have to keep it simple and use our qualities. If everyone does it well, we have a good team.

Throw at the first World Cup

Belgium has never participated in a Women’s World Cup. They missed the 2019 World Cup in France after losing in play-offs to Switzerland.

The Flames made their European Championship debut in the Netherlands in 2017 and will also be there next year when the European title is played in England (one year behind).

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, 32 countries will participate for the first time instead of 24. The United States has won the last two editions.

