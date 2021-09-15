Red Flames changes stadium: no longer on VTM, but now on SBS

The television rights of the Red Flames, who begin their World Cup qualifiers on Friday, have been transferred from channel.

While the Red Devils have almost completed their qualification for Qatar 2022, all has not yet started for the Red Flames, 19th in the latest FIFA rankings. Qualifying for this World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand and in which 32 countries will soon be allowed to participate instead of 24, begin this week. The Flames’ first mission: an away game against Poland on Friday, followed by a home game against Albania next Tuesday. Not in Leuven, but at the King Baudouin Stadium.

If you want to watch the games on TV at home, you have to change the channel on Friday. Over the past three years, the rise of the Flames has been portrayed by RTL (French speaking) and VTM (Dutch speaking). DPG Media, the group to which VTM belongs, made a big effort: studio analysis during matches, and a lot of attention on radio (Qmusic), online and in newspapers (HLN).

The contract has now changed hands. On the French-speaking side, the RTBf, which specifies in its management agreement that greater attention must be paid to women’s sport, has taken over the broadcasting rights. On the Dutch-speaking side, VRT and DPG went through SBS, which will soon broadcast all qualifying matches live on Play 4 or Play 6. Friendly duels will be followed on Play Sports. Because the football association considers it important that everyone can follow women’s football, these friendly matches will also be broadcast on Proximus, sponsor of the Flames.

While the Red Devils have almost completed their qualification for Qatar 2022, all has not yet started for the Red Flames, 19th in the latest FIFA rankings. Qualifying for this World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand and in which 32 countries will soon be allowed to participate instead of 24, begin this week. The Flames’ first mission: an away game against Poland on Friday, followed by a home game against Albania next Tuesday. Not in Leuven, but at the King Baudouin Stadium. If you want to watch the games on TV at home, you have to change the channel on Friday. Over the past three years, the rise of the Flames has been portrayed by RTL (French speaking) and VTM (Dutch speaking). DPG Media, the group to which VTM belongs, made a big effort: studio analysis during matches, and a lot of attention on radio (Qmusic), online and in newspapers (HLN). The contract has now changed hands. On the French-speaking side, the RTBf, which specifies in its management agreement that greater attention must be paid to women’s sport, has taken over the broadcasting rights. On the Dutch-speaking side, VRT and DPG went through SBS, which will soon broadcast all qualifying matches live on Play 4 or Play 6. Friendly duels will be followed on Play Sports. Because the football association considers it important that everyone can follow women’s football, these friendly matches will also be broadcast on Proximus, sponsor of the Flames.