Red Flames 4-0 too strong for Poland – international football

Five days after their 19-0 win over Armenia, the Red Flames also proved too strong for Poland in an important World Cup qualifier in Leuven on Tuesday. Poland had to score 4-0, at half-time it was already 3-0.

After Davina Philtjens was honored for her 100th international game, the Belgians struggled to enter the game. Poland started the game with more enthusiasm, but shortly before the end of the first quarter the Flames took over. Tine De Caigny opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an assist from Tessa Wullaert, Philtjens secured the pre-pass. In the 33rd minute, Hannah Eurlings doubled down. A shot from Julie Biesmans was stopped by Polish goalkeeper Karolina Klabis, but Eurlings was well followed. Five minutes later, record international Janice Cayman (120 caps) also scored her goal with a cannon shot from outside the sixteen. The fourth goal came in the 51st minute after a clever interaction between Wullaert and Cayman, but it was Polish defender Malgorzata Mesjasz who managed to overtake her own keeper. The Flames still had chances, but Klabis saved his country from greater punishment.

Thanks to the victory, the Flames briefly lead Group F. With 13 points in six games, they are two points ahead of Poland and are on par with Norway. The latter country will once again take a three-point lead on Wednesday. He then works in Armenia in the last twenty minutes of a game abandoned at 0-9 on Tuesday due to heavy fog. Albania, fourth at six points behind Belgium and Norway, won 1-3 in Kosovo on Tuesday. The winner of the group qualifies for the final round in Australia and New Zealand (July 20-August 20), the second plays a play-off.

