Red Cross overloaded with clothes for Heumensoord refugees
NIJMEGEN – Eva and Lexia are beaming as they sort clothes as if choosing a new outfit themselves in the store. So it’s not the smallest piece of clothing that people left for the Afghan refugees in Heumensoord.
“It’s beauty too. There is something more behind and there is also a little more feeling, because of course we are doing it for the evacuees who have left the house and the hearth, ”Lexia Emerenciana underlines. With this sudden departure from Afghanistan, they had to leave everything behind.
See the pictures of the clothing collection:
A stop
That is why it is absolutely necessary to have clothes for them, explains Ria van der Sluis of the South Gelderland Red Cross. And these clothes came, in great numbers. “There are a lot of people who want to help. We have a lot of questions from people who want to give it their all, so we’re very happy with that, but right now we need to apply a stop to create space. “
The storage shed in an industrial estate in Nijmegen is therefore well filled. And while an employee makes a rough initial selection, a new Red Cross truck always goes outside to bring in even more. In the space next to the hangar, the volunteers sort everything carefully by size and the like.
Student Eva van der Steege: “Yes, I like to do it. I had a few days left and then I got a call for it and thought, well that’s perfect. Then I do something useful, I feel better about myself, and then I can do something for others.
“This is where you get your happiness”
Lexia has her own business that she’s quite busy with, but she’s given herself a day off for it. “I mean these people come here, they’ve already left so much behind them. And then it’s so beautiful that you can be important here together. I think that’s where you ultimately get happiness. “
So there are enough clothes for the moment. “We want to get rid of our big inventory first and when the end is in sight we’ll make another call,” says Ria. Toys, especially outdoor toys, are still in great need these days. And strollers and strollers are also more than welcome.
