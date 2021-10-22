Red Bull Racing has theoretically found an alternative to Mercedes’ sudden renaissance, and now it remains to be seen if it will work in practice. That’s what Helmut Marco says before the US Grand Prix.

While Red Bull Racing had the best package in the first half of the season, Mercedes took the lead after the summer holidays. Max Verstappen has managed to control the damage more than once and has done better business here and there compared to Lewis Hamilton, but with six races to go, the Milton Keynes formation should soon be out of the first cap.

The article continues under the video

Cronen newspaper

Verstappen’s six-point lead among drivers offers no guarantee, while Red Bull Racing faces a 36-point deficit with constructors. Especially since the weekend at Silverstone, the black-clad Silver Arrows seem to have taken a big step straight at speed. According to Marco, the difference in Turkey was 15 kilometers per hour, which is worrying.

Alternative medicine

However, according to the Austrian, a cure has now been found: “From Turkey, we have analyzed intensive meetings and analyzes,” he says. Cronen newspaper. “In theory, we have found an alternative medicine, but first we need to look at how it works in practice.” See if Red Bull Racing can close the gap with Mercedes again this weekend in Texas.