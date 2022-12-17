Red Bull F1 on new Hamilton vs Verstappen duel: ‘Prefer a lot of space between these two’

Lars Leftink



As for Christian Horner’s clogs Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen not to repeat their fight for the title in 2023 as in 2021. The team leader of Running of the red bulls hopes there will be ‘as much difference as possible’ between the Briton and the Dutchman after the team’s successful season in 2022.

Red Bull won the world championship in 2022 with Verstappen in dominant fashion, having also become world champion in 2021 with the Dutchman. Verstappen won 15 races, Red Bull a total of 17 of 22 races and also won the constructors’ championship. Red Bull now has six drivers’ championships under its belt, something only four other Formula 1 teams can say (williams, McLaren, Ferrari and mercedes).

In conversation with Talk sports Horner is made aware of these statistics. The Briton can only be proud of it. “Of course they do. [records] It is important when you look at the quality of the teams we are compared to. It’s incredibly special, especially since we’re a relatively young team. I think what we have accomplished in the time we have is exceptional and a testament to the dedication of the people and the dedication we have seen from all the staff. »

Where Verstappen enjoyed a fantastic and controversial title fight with Hamilton in 2021, it was anything but the case in 2022. Hamilton could already forget his eighth world title after a few races, because Mercedes had porpoising problems. For Horner, there is no need for a new duel between Hamilton and Verstappen. ” Not really. I would prefer there was a lot more space in between!