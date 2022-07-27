– Current economic conditions and labor shortages make it more and more attractive for companies to hire remote workers. The benefits of remote work have not gone unnoticed by the Dutch Parliament. So it happened The Netherlands has announced that remote work will be established as a legal right, one of the first countries to do so. This trend is being adopted globally: the hiring of remote workers has increased by 145%. This is evident from the second edition of ‘ ‘ A recent report An online platform for all administrative and legal matters related to the recruitment and remuneration of remote workers.

A global increase in recruiting remote talent

More and more companies around the world are recruiting remote talent. Its predecessors seem to be growing fastest in Latin America (161%), followed by Asia (159%). The EMEA region grew by 155% and the Americas by 149%. Argentina, Philippines, India, United Kingdom and USA are the most attractive countries for recruiting talent.

Given the high demand for employees and the scarcity of available candidates, companies are looking beyond their own national borders to find the best talent. As a result, there has been a shift to low-cost countries that have led to salary increases around the world, particularly in Italy (175%), Brazil (174%) and India (158%). The Netherlands is 7th out of 10 with 155%.

Despite the harsh ‘crypto winter’, crypto payments are still a growing payment method. 5% of companies Deal works with will pay their employees in crypto this year. It was only 2% last year. Latin America (67%) and the EMEA region (24%) appear to be most likely to accept payments in crypto, with Bitcoin (47%) being the most popular, followed by USDC at 29%.

Popular fields and regions

Jobs in software developers and manufacturing or design fields are very popular among remote workers. The most popular cities are London, Toronto and Buenos Aires.

Estonia, Sweden and Switzerland are the fastest growing countries in the EMEA region for hiring remote workers. Ukraine appears in the top three most popular countries in EMEA for renting a remote for the first time, followed by the United Kingdom. After all, Italy, Nigeria and the Netherlands saw the largest average salary increases for all job titles. This is mainly found in teaching (150%), content (133%) and assistant (105%), activities.

About the report: ‘Global Hiring Status 2022’

Share helps companies recruit, hire and pay people in other countries. Using 100k+ contracts in 150 countries and more than 500,000 salary data from Deal and third-party sources, Deal sheds light on which countries around the world are hiring, who is being hired for which jobs and how this phenomenon is affecting global payments and salaries. Trends will be tracked for six months from January to June 2022, and there are more than 20 countries representing employer-employee agreements at the time of publication.

