Recover the energy of dance

At a club in Glasgow, they will soon use a very special way to regulate the temperature of the room: a cooling and heating system that works with body heat.

Dancing on a crowded dance floor is something that many people must have missed for a long time. In Glasgow, they’ve now come up with something to ensure that if you’re allowed to sweat tightly again, it’s not only good for people’s mental health, but also for the environment.

In the club, where about 250,000 people come to dance each year, a system called Bodyheat will be installed which collects and stores body heat. A human body produces approximately 100 watts of energy while at rest. Dancing loudly can make this production about five to six times higher. To cool the club, the heat released is not extracted from the building, but stored underground. With this stored heat, the space or, for example, the water can be heated again.

The club hopes to reduce its own CO2 emissions by 60 to 70% and several event venues have already expressed their interest in a comparable system. Hopefully there is enough dancing to make it work.

