Record ocean temperature again, while warm El Niño is yet to come

Usually, the sea surface temperature reaches its highest value in the second half of March. It’s the end of summer in the southern hemisphere, and there’s just more sea there. This is all the more remarkable as the sea surface temperature continues to rise in April. On average, the ocean surface is now 21.1 degrees.

More rain?

These higher ocean temperatures can affect the weather here, says RTL News meteorologist Maurice Middendorp. “Our weather often comes from the west. For example, many depressions cross the Atlantic Ocean before reaching us. Warmer seawater can cause more evaporation and therefore more rain when low pressure areas give us are coming.”

Here you can see how much the sea surface temperature deviates from the long-term average over the period 1991-2020: