Record fine for MLS club David Beckham after breaking pay rules | Football

This fine is not everything. The club could also spend € 1.8million less on salaries over the next two seasons, which is a big blow to the ambitious club. Manager Jorge Mas himself was also fined two tonnes, while former technical director Paul McDonough was suspended for a year and a half. Beckham, himself chairman and co-owner, was found to have nothing to do with the violation and is not being punished.

Under the salary rules, MLS clubs are allowed to draw three players, which allows them to get out of the salary house. For example, in the past, MLS clubs have been successful in bringing big, hard-paid stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, David Villa, Steven Gerrard and of course Beckham himself to the United States, despite the salary cap. In fact, the exception has been dubbed The Beckham rule, after the Englishman arrived at LA Galaxy in 2007, shortly after the rule was introduced.

Fourth big income

However, Inter Miami CF have four players on the payroll, which they are digging deeper than expected. The arrival of Blaise Matuidi in the summer of 2020 has overwhelmed the club. In addition, the club have also reportedly reported the salaries of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nicolas Figal and Julian Carranzay lower than they actually are.

According to the MLS, salary rules are sacrosanct in American competition, requiring such sanctions. “This is a fundamental principle of our league and clubs are responsible for complying with all competition rules.”

At Inter Miami, there is a Dutchman under contract with Kelvin Leerdam. Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman will spend this summer at the American club. They are coached by former Manchester United full-back Phil Neville. Gonzalo Higuain also plays for the club, which is disappointing ninth in the Eastern Conference after seven games played. The regular season runs until November, after which the play-offs follow.

