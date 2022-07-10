RITTHEM – The container ship MSC Diletta sailed through many places in Zeeland on Saturday en route to Antwerp. The colossus with a draft of 15.90 meters is the deepest ship that has ever crossed the Western Scheldt.

Adri de Schipper closely monitors all passing boats from his home in Rilland. “Large ships often pass through here, but this one is very special,” he says. Schipper explains that the MSC Diletta is one of the largest container ships in the world. With a draft of 15.90 metres, this is a new record for the Western Scheldt. ,,Last week a ship passed with a draft of 15.50 meters. It was briefly the maximum. He doubts that after the MSC Diletta, other ships will pass so deeply. Vessels crossing the Scheldt can have a maximum draft of 16 meters.

The MSC Diletta, which can carry 24,000 containers, departed from Portugal and has now arrived in Antwerp. For observers, the container ship was in any case a great opportunity to see, Schipper knows this from experience. “The ship can only pass at high tide.” In Ritthem, the ship could be seen around 09:45 Ritthem. In Hansweert, Ossenisse, Breskens and Bath, dozens of people went in search of the enormous colossus.

