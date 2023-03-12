Realists in tribal ecstasy. Greta’s media team (she never tweets herself) removes 2018 tweet

No, it doesn’t say that at all

Greta is a media company and anyone who thought a girl with Asperger’s who could barely fit two sentences together was writing the ‘wittiest’ tweets herself since she was 15 deserves a local downpour. Anyway, after about five years of the game some predictions will of course start to expire.

However, a few nuances regarding the above deletion, as we like to keep the letter and the spirit separate here. The deleted tweet and the deleted item do not say – as everyone claims now – that mankind would perish from climate change in 2023. The article says that mankind will perish from climate change in the future if we don’t stop using fossil fuels within five years from 2018 .

We don’t believe it either, but literally that claim isn’t belied at all by the fact that it’s 2023 and we’re still here. So we also don’t understand why Greta’s team deleted the tweet. But could it have something to do with it, say, the whole website gritpost.com is no more consists? But an idea.

No Charlie, it doesn’t say that (but 12.5K likes…)

No Poso, it’s not there (but 20K likes…)