The wheel of time is a series in which you must evolve – it will be the first adapters certainly agree – but then it’s fun. Not only costumes that pass, but also beautiful landscapes that are portrayed. You think you’re in New Zealand, but it’s all shot in Eastern Europe! Very special. Plus, we enter new worlds every two episodes.

Women

But something that makes the show really good and special is that women are at the center. In the show, men are not allowed to use magic, but some women are. This is strictly monitored by Aes Sedai. The main role is also played by a woman. There is a nice balance between light and dark, men and women, friendships, woman power and good and bad. The online database Imdb also notes: the series obtains more than good scores there. The series has the most watched premiere ever on Prime Video, and there was even a premiere event for fans on the Twitch streaming platform. It shows how popular he is.

Does the series seem complicated to you? You can, but fear not. The wheel of time is a little more accessible than the other fantastic series you may be familiar with. In a minute you know the backstory and each episode focuses on an adventure. It still hurts.

Are you also watching? The first three episodes are now online. A new one is published every week until the end of the year.