Rave reactions for ‘Het Smelt’ after the world premiere at Sundance: see the first images here

‘It Melts’, the film adaptation of Lize Spit’s bestseller, had its world premiere Saturday at the Sundance American Film Festival in Utah. Lead actors Charlotte De Bruyne and Rosa Marchant, director Veerle Baetens and producer Bart Van Langendonck traveled to the United States to attend. The first reactions are positive.

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most important film festivals in the United States. Veerle Baetens’ directorial debut has been selected for the World Cinema Dramatic competition. It melts rivals eleven other international films. It’s since 2016 with Belgium (Felix van Groeningen) that another Flemish film was screened in competition.

Veerle Baetens, Rosa Marchant and Charlotte De Bruyne.

Saturday night was It melts shown for the first time. The first answers have arrived. The Hollywood News Site deadline calls the film “emotionally stunning” and praises the acting performance of Rosa Marchant, who plays little Eva. According to Screen daily is this “an impressive debut” from Veerle Baetens, and the story is beautifully portrayed.

The film tells the story of Eva who, after many years, after a sweltering summer that has gotten completely out of control, returns to her hometown with a block of ice in the trunk of her car, to face her past and leave a haunting message in Pars. The screenplay is based on Lize Spit’s first novel from 2015. The film will be released with us on October 25, 2023.