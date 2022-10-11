Ransomware criminal apologizes to thousands of Dutch victims
Romanian Eveline Cismaru was part of a ransomware gang that infected thousands of computers between 2014 and 2016. The ransomware was hidden in emails that appeared to come from KPN.
Unpaid bill
If you clicked on the link and opened the file – which would be an unpaid bill – the computer has been locked with CTB Locker ransomware. The criminals demanded a ransom of $700 to regain access to your files.
Due to the ransomware, many Dutch people lost their important files and photos and could no longer use their computers.
Cismaru found herself in the gang through her boyfriend at the time: “That’s why I knew a lot about cybercrime, because he was in this world for a long time. Ransomware was getting really popular in the time. I was the only woman in the world. and all the men wanted me. Too happy to help. I thought it was good.
The attacks all started via email. Cismaru used a program to send many emails at once and delivered the ransomware to their inboxes to as many people as possible: “It’s very easy to infect a computer. It only takes a mouse click.”
200 bitcoin
In just a few years, Cismaru and the other gang members earned around 200 bitcoins from the ransomware. The money was spent on “stupid things”, she explains: “We bought them cars and clothes and often went on vacation.”
She now, years later, apologizes to all the Dutch victims. “Sorry friends,” she said with a smile. To immediately add: “For next time: use stronger passwords, do not share your private information and do not click on the link!”
Cismaru can be seen in the trailer below (text continues below the video)
Cismaru didn’t just kidnap Dutch computers. She was also behind the attack on security cameras in Washington. These cameras were taken hostage in 2017, just before the inauguration of then-President Donald Trump. The attack caused panic in Washington and the FBI.
Because the woman logged into the hacked computers several times with her own email, she could easily be tracked down by the Dutch police. Also two other Romanian cybercriminals were arrested that year.
A year and a half in prison
Cismaru fully cooperated with the investigation and was therefore sentenced to a much lesser sentence (a year and a half in prison) than the other members of the group.
She has now been free for a few years, lives in London and has her own marketing and social media business. In her own words, she has improved her life and is no longer involved in cybercriminal activities.
The three-part docuseries I know your password to see in its entirety on Videoland from Wednesday 12 October, with episodes on the dark web, ransomware and online shaming.
