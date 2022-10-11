Ransomware criminal apologizes to thousands of Dutch victims

Tue. Oct 11th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

At least 25 dead in Central America by Tropical Storm Julia | NOW At least 25 dead in Central America by Tropical Storm Julia | NOW 1 min read

At least 25 dead in Central America by Tropical Storm Julia | NOW

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 56
British nurse suspected of poisoning and killing seven babies | NOW British nurse suspected of poisoning and killing seven babies | NOW 1 min read

British nurse suspected of poisoning and killing seven babies | NOW

Harold Manning 16 hours ago 69
Thai police arrest CNN journalists who filmed in a nursery | Abroad Thai police arrest CNN journalists who filmed in a nursery | Abroad 2 min read

Thai police arrest CNN journalists who filmed in a nursery | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 81
Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW 1 min read

Austria chooses its current president again according to an exit poll | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 71
French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour (75) has died French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour (75) has died 2 min read

French philosopher and anthropologist Bruno Latour (75) has died

Harold Manning 2 days ago 85
Boris Johnson wants royal honor for minister sacked after misconduct Boris Johnson wants royal honor for minister sacked after misconduct 1 min read

Boris Johnson wants royal honor for minister sacked after misconduct

Harold Manning 2 days ago 106

You may have missed

A cool game room for gamer and vlogger Sil A cool game room for gamer and vlogger Sil 3 min read

A cool game room for gamer and vlogger Sil

Phil Schwartz 2 mins ago 3
Martens not in Orange squad for training matches with Zambia and Norway Martens not in Orange squad for training matches with Zambia and Norway 1 min read

Martens not in Orange squad for training matches with Zambia and Norway

Queenie Bell 3 mins ago 10
Ransomware criminal apologizes to thousands of Dutch victims Ransomware criminal apologizes to thousands of Dutch victims 2 min read

Ransomware criminal apologizes to thousands of Dutch victims

Harold Manning 7 mins ago 20
"Former NSA employee sold confidential US data" - News “Former NSA employee sold confidential US data” – News 2 min read

“Former NSA employee sold confidential US data” – News

Earl Warner 8 mins ago 17