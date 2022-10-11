Ransomware criminal apologizes to thousands of Dutch victims

Cismaru found herself in the gang through her boyfriend at the time: “That’s why I knew a lot about cybercrime, because he was in this world for a long time. Ransomware was getting really popular in the time. I was the only woman in the world. and all the men wanted me. Too happy to help. I thought it was good.

The attacks all started via email. Cismaru used a program to send many emails at once and delivered the ransomware to their inboxes to as many people as possible: “It’s very easy to infect a computer. It only takes a mouse click.”

200 bitcoin

In just a few years, Cismaru and the other gang members earned around 200 bitcoins from the ransomware. The money was spent on “stupid things”, she explains: “We bought them cars and clothes and often went on vacation.”

She now, years later, apologizes to all the Dutch victims. “Sorry friends,” she said with a smile. To immediately add: “For next time: use stronger passwords, do not share your private information and do not click on the link!”

