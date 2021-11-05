According to media reports, Canadian runner coach Andre de Gross is under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Rana Ryder, a Florida-based Olympic 200m gold medalist, has been training for the past two seasons, winning silver and bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

The Canadian Athletics Association said in a statement that it had learned of the news against the sprint coach through an article in The Guardian on Wednesday.

“We immediately referred the matter to our Independent Commissioner of Investigation’s office. The commissioner’s office contacted US SafeSport,” the sports organization said, adding that it was waiting for the commissioner’s instructions.

In a statement on Ryder, the British athlete said the “US investigation was immediate.”

The game’s governing body said it had “informed British coaches who are currently training to suspend all federations until the process is completed”.

The coach is appreciated for helping De Cross

De Cross’s management, Envision Sports & Entertainment, told CBC Sports that it had no comment on the reports.

He is proud to have helped Track and Field coach De Cross make the necessary changes that will lead to continued success on the athletic track.

Rider, the world champion in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, coached Nia Ali, a partner of De Cross. His Dumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Florida is also the training ground for Adam Kimley of Great Britain and Trevan Bromel of the United States.

Ryder’s previous training experience includes Dutch athletes Daphne Shippers and American Christian Taylor.

CBC Sports has also approached the U.S. Center for Safe Sports, which oversees sports abuse investigations, to confirm whether it has begun an investigation into Ryder.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, SafeSport said it “did not comment on matters that would protect the integrity of the investigation process.”

The lawyer says it is “too soon” to believe the complaints are true

Meanwhile, CNN reports that SafeSport has confirmed that Ryder Stevens, Ryder’s lawyer, has appointed an investigator to “conduct interviews and other work” on the complaints.

In a statement to CBC News, Stevens confirmed that Ryder had not received any notification of the allegations or evidence from the agency.

“In the case of Rana, the process has only just begun. It is clearly unfair to be dragged into the mud before a legal action or trial can be launched for the hard-earned reputation of Rana, ”he said.

“The complaint was filed – especially if there were indirect motives – to be considered valid at this time very soon. A full and fair investigation must be completed, it is not. By SafeSport and not by the British Athlete.”