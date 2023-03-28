Ralph Boschung is currently the Formula 2 championship leader. Although there is no sign yet that he has spoken to the Formula 1 teams, the Swiss is realistic and says having sponsors helps a lot in finding a square. So he continues to believe that there is a chance for him.

Boschung is in his seventh season in Formula 2. He claimed his first-ever win at the season opener in Bahrain earlier this month. The Campos Racing driver added a second place that same weekend, before finishing fourth and nineteenth in Saudi Arabia. He is one point ahead of Théo Pourchaire. Boschung’s biggest sponsor is The Moon, a Swedish crypto company content creator Carl Runefelt.

Lots of sponsor support

“I’ve always said that as long as I’m in F2, I’ll believe there’s an opportunity, even if it’s extremely small,” Boschung explained to Total-Motorsport.com on the chance to get into Formula 1. “I’m sure having a lot of support can help me a lot to get a place in F1. I can say this with confidence, I get a lot of support from my two sponsors. Well Sure, maybe the odds will increase a bit.” a little, if I have a very good year in F2, but as long as I am in this paddock, I will continue to believe in it.”

Formula E, IndyCar and WEC

“I’m not at all interested in GT racing, that’s not an option for me,” the 25-year-old said of options outside of Formula 1 if getting a place in the premier class doesn’t work out . “I’ve always been interested in IndyCar. I also like the United States. I think Formula E could be an interesting championship and [het FIA World] Endurance [Championship] is also very interesting with everything that happens there with the manufacturers. So I wouldn’t rule that out for now. However, I would never want to do GT racing.”