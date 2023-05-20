Ralph’s parents had asked him around 10 p.m. last Tuesday to pick up his brothers from an address on 115th Terrace, Kansas City. But the boy accidentally walked down the block and rang the doorbell of a house on 115th Street.

“He shot him in the head”

There he was shot in the head and arm in front of the house. “The man in the house opened the door, looked my cousin in the eye and shot him in the head. My cousin fell to the ground and the man shot him again. Ralph was then able to stand get up and run to the neighbours, looking for help,” Ralph’s aunt says. “Unfortunately, he had to run to three different houses before someone finally agreed to help him after ‘he was told to lie on the ground with his hands in the air.”

Ralph was then taken to hospital where he is currently in stable condition. The police arrested the owner of the house and locked him in the cell for 24 hours, then released him.