Rally legend Loeb makes his DTM debut for Red Bull in Portugal

Sebastien Loeb, Red Bull Alpha Tauri AF Corse





Rumors about Sebastian Loeb’s possible DTM debut have been in the air for a few days. Recently, the team of AF Corsica a private test at Spa-Francorchamps and Loeb was on hand to test the Ferrari 488. It has since been confirmed that the rallying legend will make an appearance in the German Touring Car category. The Portuguese circuit of Portimão is the setting for his debut. The Frenchman takes his place next Felipe Fragan and replace Nick Cassidy† The New Zealand driver has other racing obligations this weekend and therefore cannot attend.

Loeb is impatiently awaiting his debut: “I have enjoyed moving from one discipline to another throughout my career. The DTM is a well-known championship and of course I enjoy it with both hands. It’s a completely different way of driving, it will be a challenge,” says the Frenchman, who knows there is a strong field of participants. “I’m competing with specialists. It’s been a while since I took part in a GT3 race, so my goal is to quickly find my rhythm. I hope that with my experience I can give good feedback to the team. It’s going to be a challenge, but these cars are fun to drive. I’m really looking forward to it.

DTM boss Gerhard Berger thinks Loeb’s arrival is a good thing. The Austrian already sees the former rally driver’s arrival as a season opener highlight and says fans have something to look forward to. “His performances speak for themselves. Despite that, even Loeb struggles given the strength of the peloton. As a substitute, he can score points. So I expect a champion like him goes to the track very motivated.”