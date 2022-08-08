Raised thousands of dollars for a lemonade vendor (11) who lost all his spending money to a scammer | instagram

In America, more than 9,000 dollars (more than 8,840 euros) were raised for Jeremy, 11, who was scammed selling lemonade. The boy had all his pocket money stolen by a man posing as a customer.

In Everett, a town just above Seattle, Jeremy is robbed. The scammer wants to pay for his lemonade with a 100 dollar bill. The young salesman must collect all his pocket money to give change, exactly $85. After the crook leaves, Jeremy discovers at the gas station that the note is fake. Not only did he get scammed, but he also lost all his pocket money.

Neighbor Amy Steenfott can’t get her heart back. She organizes a fundraiser for her neighbor in order to raise $250. With this, he can cover his losses and even expand his lemonade business.

After many donations, this goal has now been largely achieved. Hundreds of people support the young lemonade seller. Sunday evening the counter is already at 9100 dollars. ‘Wonderful. I am truly speechless. Thanks! I thank you from the bottom of my heart’, writes Steenfott. “The only news that’s even better is if we find the man who did this.”

The suspect has not yet been arrested. Everett police wrote on Facebook that they were doing their best to find the attacker as quickly as possible: “This case strikes a chord with us.”

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below: